Baltimore police say at least 4 shot on Morgan State University campus

Police responded to reports of a shooter at Morgan State University on Tuesday night.BALTIMORE — Police in Baltimore said at least four people were shot on the campus of Morgan State University on Tuesday night.reported.

Vernon Davis, a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department, told the media outlets in Baltimore that at least four people were shot, and the shooter was still on campus. Police spokesperson Vernon Davis confirmed that same figure to theI am on scene at Morgan State, with university leadership, BPD, and our federal and state law enforcement partners.

Cameron Potts, a 2020 graduate of Morgan State who was at the Murphy Fine Arts Center for the coronation, told WBAL that “it sounded and felt like an earthquake” when students fled the building after shots were fired.

BPD Officials are now confirming that this incident is no longer considered an Active Shooter Situation. Everyone is still asked to shelter in place. A media briefing will occur soon. headtopics.com

Police said the suspected shooter fled into a dormitory. Officials said they are working to clear the dorm so they can attempt to apprehend the suspect, according to the television station. Please Note: An active investigation is currently underway related to a report of shots being fired on or near campus. Please stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center and shelter in place.ATTENTION Morgan Community: The Shelter-in-Place order on campus has been lifted. All shuttle services have resumed.

