Baltimore Orioles Win with Walk-Off Single by James McCann

The Baltimore Orioles defeated the Kansas City Royals with a walk-off single by James McCann in the ninth inning. McCann's hit drove in two runs, leading the Orioles to a 4-3 victory. After the game, McCann was celebrated by his teammates Anthony Santander and Colton Cowser.

Peter Angelos, combative owner of Baltimore Orioles, dies at 94As a lawyer, he won hundreds of millions of dollars for workers exposed to asbestos before buying the Orioles in 1993.

