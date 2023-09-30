Baltimore Orioles host the Boston Red Sox Saturday

The Baltimore Orioles host the Boston Red Sox on Saturday. Boston has a 38-41 record in road games and a 77-83 record overall. The Red Sox have a 33-13 record in games when they hit two or more home runs. Saturday’s game is the 12th meeting between these teams this season.

The Orioles have a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Santander has 41 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 93 RBI while hitting .256 for the Orioles. Adley Rutschman is 16-for-38 with seven doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

Masataka Yoshida has 32 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 71 RBI for the Red Sox. Adam Duvall is 6-for-30 with two doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games. LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 6-4, .220 batting average, 2.27 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Red Sox: 3-7, .209 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by 17 runs INJURIES: Orioles: Ramon Urias: day-to-day (illness), Adley Rutschman: day-to-day (illness), Terrin Vavra: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (arm), Keegan Akin: 60-Day IL (back), Dillon Tate: 60-Day IL (elbow)

