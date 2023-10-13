Balthazar owner Keith McNally fumes over losing 'big chunk' of business after inflammatory Israel post

Balthazar owner Keith McNally’s post on Hamas terror attack sparks fury: ‘Listen to the other side’Chef John DeLucie cooks up new hot spot near his famed Waverly Inn

“This is not Germany in 1938. Persecuting someone unjustly is a form of terrorism. Have you no sense of decency, America?” he railed on his Instagram account, which has 114,000 followers. “I have never once in my life recognized nor supported Hamas,” he wrote. “It is a terrorist organization comprising of murderers and thugs.”But McNally apparently remained on a low boil until Thursday — when the steamed Brit blew his top and doubled down on his initial comment.

“For saying Listen, I’ve received 4000 hate messages. For saying Listen, I’ve been called a Hamas lover, a Jew hater and a hater of mankind. For saying Listen, lies have been spread about me on Social Media causing my restaurants to lose a big chunk of their business. For saying Listen I received a message from somebody on Tuesday threatening to Cut my Head Off. headtopics.com

“Freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom of consequences,” hotelier Jayma Cardoso, owner of Surf Lodge in the Hamptons, told The Post.

Read more:

nypost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Keith McNally claims 'lies' lost him business after his incendiary Israel postMcNally, after receiving backlash over a post earlier this week and then apologizing, has once again taken to Instagram to air his odd opinions.

Israel war: Floyd Mayweather sending his private plane to Israel with supplies: ReportAsher Notheis is a social media producer at the Washington Examiner, where he was previously a breaking news reporter. A Liberty University graduate who has spent most of his life in Virginia, Asher started writing articles for his college newspaper before writing stories for the College Fix. After graduating in 2021, he started writing for the Washington Examiner on the breaking news team. Follow him on X: AsherNotheis

Israel war: Sanders accuses Israel of 'serious violation of international law' while condemning Hamas attackMabinty Quarshie is the national politics correspondent for the Washington Examiner. Before joining the Washington Examiner, Mabinty was a national political reporter and assistant elections editor at USA Today. She holds a bachelor’s from George Mason University and a master’s in journalism from Georgetown University. Follow her on X: MabintyQ

Israel-Hamas war: Holocaust survivor says ‘fighting in Israel has hit a nerve’David Schaecter, 94, survived Auschwitz and three other concentration camps during the Holocaust, according to WFOR. He said that the fighting that started over the weekend ‘hit a nerve that causes constant pain.’

Iowa church group trapped in Israel amid Israel-Hamas warA pastor and 18 central Iowa church members are trapped in Tel Aviv with daily bombings near the hotel where they are staying, the church pastor said.

Israel-Hamas War Live Updates: What's Happening as Israel Prepares Ground Invasion in Gaza?Israel is preparing for a ground assault in Gaza following Hamas's attack on Saturday. Follow our live coverage.