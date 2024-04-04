Ballroom Dancing Presentation at Enterprise Lions Club

The Enterprise Lions Club was treated to a program of ballroom dancing by George and Sue Baum , both members of the club. The Baums have been teaching ballroom dancing for nearly 20 years and Sue gave a brief history of ballroom dancing during the presentation.

