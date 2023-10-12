Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes MPA Rating Teases More Than Just Hunger Games Violence

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes now officially has an MPA rating, and it teases that viewers should expect more than just violence. Directed by franchise veteran Francis Lawrence, the upcoming Hunger Games prequel movie is based once again on source material from author Suzanne Collins.

Now, ahead of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes release date, FilmRatings.com reveals that the MPA has rated the film PG-13 for "strong violent content and disturbing material.

The PG-13 rating ensures that none of the violence depicted on screen will be particularly graphic or gory, but previous entries in the franchise prove that it can still be quite intense.

Lawrence recently hyped some of the film's action by revealing that the production colloquially referred to the starting of games in The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes as "the bloodbath".

Ultimately, however, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes will still be accessible to younger audiences. A PG-13 is clearly the perfect rating for the film and the franchise in general, with the rating allowing the filmmakers to show some of the intense violence that accompanies the games' basic premise while still keeping the story heavily focused on teenage characters.

