Bali deports, blacklists tourist after video of ‘immoral’ sex act in front yard goes viral

An Italian tourist has been deported and black-listed from Bali after security footage of a sexual act in front of a house in Seminyak was circulated on social media. The 35-year-old had been granted a Visa on Arrival at Bali Airport on September 4, which was due to expire on October 3.

Head of the Ngurah Rai Immigration Office, Sugito, said he was deported on Malaysia Airlines where he would fly from Denpasar to Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, before getting on a Qatar Airways flight to Doha in Qatar, and then Doha to Rome, Italy.

Bali immigration officials this week confirmed the man, identified only by the initials LS, was deported on Sunday “based on a letter of recommendation from the police” for the “immoral act” with an unidentified woman.

The foreigner, who was staying in a hotel in Kuta, had allegedly been out drinking at a nightclub on September 9 when he met the woman, and they agreed to find a hotel, local media reported, citing police.

A local resident then reportedly caught the pair out the front of his house after his dog kept barking.

He initially thought someone was urinating in the front yard.

Bali immigration officials this week confirmed the man, identified as L.S. (middle) was deported on Sunday “based on a letter of recommendation from the police” for the “immoral act” with a woman.