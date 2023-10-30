Balenciaga Introduces New Skiwear Collection

Balenciaga’s newest collection debuts a wide range of winter sports products that are designed in the form of advanced ready-to-wear clothing, accessories, equipment, and gear. The house used innovative materials and techniques designed for visibility, insulation, aerodynamics, and protection, creating the perfect winter sportswear lineup.

Outerwear is in the form of jackets and vests in quilted matte nylon, as well as five-pocket ski pants in bonded stretch nylon and close-fitting fleece jackets that are reminiscent of Balenciaga’s Hourglass and Puffer silhouettes. Thermal garments fit for layering include hoodies and long-sleeved half-zip tops in heavy molleton, fluffy knits, fisherman-ribbed wool, and mink-style faux fur.

United States Headlines Read more: vmagazine »

Jets without 2 key veterans vs. Giants. Opportunity for Xavier Gipson, Jason Brownlee?The New York Jets face the New York Giants on Sunday in New Jersey. Read more ⮕

New York Knicks vs. New Orleans Pelicans live stream: watch the NBA for freeLooking for a live stream of the New York Knicks versus New Orleans Pelicans? We explain how to watch the NBA game for free. Read more ⮕

Texas booms with most new homes built in the U.S. since 2010, new report findsHouston has its own reputation for being the city in Texas with the highest new home construction rate in 2023. Read more ⮕

Early voting for Nov. 7 general election begins in New York & New JerseyPolling hours may vary, and early voting sites may differ from Election Day voting sites. Read more ⮕

New Robert De Niro Movie Gets New Title and Release DateWise Guys is now titled Alto Knights. Read more ⮕

Twitter introduces expensive Premium Plus tier with even more benefitsCosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. Read more ⮕