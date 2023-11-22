Baldwin Wallace University Faces $20 Million Budget Deficit

Baldwin Wallace University is facing a budget deficit of over $20 million, much higher than the initially projected $3 million. The university is now investigating how this happened and planning to reduce costs, which may involve program cuts and staff layoffs. An audit by Ernst & Young will be conducted to review the financial records of the past three to four years.





