Baldur's Gate 3 Takes The Worst Part Of D&D And Makes It Hilarious

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Baldur's Gate 3 does an excellent job of recreating the Dungeons & Dragons roleplaying experience in a video game, but one specific side quest pokes some loving fun at its inspirations.

Baldur's Gate 3 is also far from the first game to arise from Dungeons & Dragons, even if it does stand as the flagship for games based on the RPG's fifth edition. From the unofficial 1975 video game dnd to the original Baldur's Gate titles handled by Bioware, plenty have been based directly on the tabletop game.

Fighting rats in cellars or sewers is a classic staple of both DnD and various video game RPGs, typically used as an introductory encounter. Venturing downward to take on rodents establishes a basic quest structure with enemies who won't put up too much of a fight, making it a simple way to ease into an experience. headtopics.com

Saving The Rats For Later Lets Baldur's Gate 3 Open Strong Rather than relying upon formulaic low-level encounters for its opening moments, Baldur's Gate 3 goes big from the get-go. The opening gameplay on an illithid nautiloid ship thrusts the protagonist into a threatening and unique location, and it doesn't take long before combat is possible (but optional) with an actual illithid.

Baldur's Gate 3 Has Other Unique Rat Encounters Although the Act 3 rat encounter is Baldur's Gate 3's most direct parody of the typical approach, it isn't the only time the game scales up the challenge when it comes to rats. The other instance occurs in the Gauntlet of Shar, which features a very particular rodent problem of its own. headtopics.com

The rat fight in Act 3 of Baldur's Gate 3 is hardly the game's most impressive or innovative encounter, but it is a nice nod to the games that came before that manages to extract some humor out of a generally tired trope.

Read more:

screenrant »

How To Save Alfira In Baldur’s Gate 3Alfira's destiny looks bleak if you play as a certain Origin character, but there is a harsh way to save her from her gruesome fate in Act 1.

Baldur's Gate 3: Should You Become An Unholy Assassin Or Kill Sarevok?Baldur’s Gate 3 requires you to choose between joining a cult of Unholy Assassins, or killing its leader. Here’s what happens at the Murder Tribunal.

Baldur's Gate 3 Just Got Even More NudityBaldur's Gate 3 already wasn't a game that played it safe in the romance department, but some restrictions that could occur have just been lifted.

How To Get Rid Of Noxious Fumes In Baldur’s Gate 3The clouds of Noxious Fumes in Baldur’s Gate 3 can be some of the most complicated puzzles to solve in Act 1. Here are the possible solutions.

7 Best Summoned Creatures From Items In Baldur's Gate 3, RankedBaldur’s Gate 3 has items that can be used to summon creatures into battle to help you fight. From creepy to cute, here are the seven best to call.

The power of brand recognition compels The Exorcist: Believer to the top of the weekend box officeThe Devil takes the top spot of the U.S. box office, but PAW Patrol takes second