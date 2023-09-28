Baldur's Gate 3: Should You Free Orpheus In BG3 Or Side With The Emperor?

Should Orpheus be freed in BG3? [Warning: This article contains story spoilers for Baldur's Gate 3.

]This encounter with Orpheus occurs in Act 3, and it's important for Lae'zel - who will be insistent that Prince Orpheus gets rescued because of her loyalty to the githyanki royal family. The end result of this questline can mean specific characters - or entire parties - turn into mind flayers, so adventurers should be understandably cautious before proceeding. Players will encounter Prince Orpheus late in the game after they've met the mind flayer Emperor in the Astral Plane.What Happens In BG3 If You Side With The Emperor & Don't Free Orpheus Although Lae'zel insists the githyanki prince should be freed, the Emperor will warn that keeping Orpheus shackled is preventing the party from turning into mind flayers. The choice then becomes whether to free Orpheus and (presumably) turn the party into illithids, or let the Emperor use Orpheus' power, spelling certain doom for the prince.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Baldur's Gate 3 is full of choices that can affect both players and the world around them, with changes to events and NPC interactions being quite common. One of the most important decisions that occurs late in the narrative is whether to free Orpheus or side with the mind flayer Emperor in Act 3. At this point, the fate of Faerûn is at stake, so making the right choice is paramount to seeing that BG3 ends the way someone really wants.

For those who want this kind of ending in Baldur's Gate 3, freeing Orpheus will take a bit of work. However, adventurers who want to side with the Emperor can easily do so. This also makes the Netherbrain fight easier, since the Emperor won't join with the Netherbrain, so there's an added benefit. The Emperor will essentially harvest Orpheus, which means Lae'zel will be extremely unhappy. Karlach's quest is also tied to freeing Orpheus in BG3, which means players invested in the happiness of either character may wish to free the gith prince instead. If players don't wish to become mind flayers, though, then they'll need to side with the Emperor regardless.

What Happens If You Free Orpheus In BG3 (Orphic Hammer Route) There are various routes for how to free Orpheus in Baldur's Gate 3. For those who don't want to become mind flayers, the most enticing route is likely obtaining the Orphic Hammer and using it to free the prince. This Legendary weapon can be found through exploration in Avernus, so there's a chance some adventurers may have it already. If not, then they'll have to track down the cambion Raphael after finding the Netherstones.

Raphael will offer to trade the Orphic Hammer for the Crown of Karsus. Giving the Crown of Karsus to Raphael, however, results in arguably one of the worst endings in Baldur's Gate 3, because he'll use it to take over Avernus and then the rest of the Nine Hells before ultimately setting his sights on conquering other worlds. The good news is that the Orphic Hammer can also be obtained by stealing it from Raphael. This may be the preferred route for characters with high Stealth stats. If players are caught, though, they'll have to fight Raphael - who will almost assuredly kill them, even at higher levels.

No matter how it's acquired, the Orphic Hammer can then be used to shatter the crystals binding Orpheus in Baldur's Gate 3. The Emperor will be disgusted by this decision, obviously, and will then join the Netherbrain, making that fight much more difficult. If Orpheus doesn't become a mind flayer, he can also join the party as a monk and has decent melee capabilities.

What Happens If You Free Orpheus In BG3 (Taking Orpheus' Place) If adventurers can't find the Orphic Hammer - or simply don't want to go and get it - then they can choose someone to take Orpheus' place. Karlach will volunteer to become a mind flayer instead, because she apparently only has limited time left to live anyway, but the player character can also choose to take the prince's place if they don't want to lose Karlach. Either way, both options mean that the specific character becomes a mind flayer and unfortunately results in them eating Orpheus' brain, a rather unpleasant outcome all around. Despite the Emperor speculating this plan may work, at the time of this writing, it doesn't appear there's any way to take Prince Orpheus' place and not eat his brain.

Is Freeing Orpheus In BG3 The Right Choice? Ultimately, freeing Orpheus in Baldur's Gate 3 may seem like the wrong choice, since it means the party becomes mind flayers and is a rather gloomy end to the adventure. It also can result in Raphael taking over Avernus and the Nine Hells - and it will certainly make the Netherbrain fight harder. However, siding with the Emperor means Lae'zel will turn on the party and likely means losing Karlach too (who will head back to Avernus after these events). This means this choice in BG3 is the definition of sacrifice - there's no real winner here and all options seem to mean losing something in return.

The biggest deciding factor is really whether players want to become mind flayers or not. If they don't, then they need to side with the Emperor no matter what Lae'zel says (although an incredibly high DC 30 Persuasion check apparently can work on her, otherwise she'll attack). Since losing two characters is arguably better than the entire party becoming mind flayers, it's likely preferable to choose the Emperor's side and not free Prince Orpheus in Baldur's Gate 3.