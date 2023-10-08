Baldur's Gate 3: Should You Become An Unholy Assassin Or Kill Sarevok?

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT As part of a late-game quest in Baldur's Gate 3, players can decide either to join the murderous Church of Bhaal or to defy it. This takes place during their introduction to Sarevok, one of the Church's leaders and a recurring antagonist from earlier Baldur's Gate titles.

Also, to round out their numbers, the party will also have to kill some of the other targets on Sarevok's hit list: Jaheira and Minsc. These two are a little stronger than Valeria, and can hold their own in a fight. But more importantly, Jaheira and Minsc can both join the party, and are some of the best non-Origin companions players can recruit in Baldur's Gate 3.

Either way, once the Tribunal is satisfied with the bloodshed, Sarevok allows the party to enter the Temple of Bhaal. They'll need to do so either way in order to continue the main story, as Orin the Red, one of the main antagonists of BG3, is waiting inside. headtopics.com

What Happens If You Kill Sarevok In Baldur's Gate 3? If they decide instead to decline Sarevok's offer, the party will have to kill him. However, this means sparing Valeria, Jaheira, and Minsc, along with all the other people Sarevok and his followers intended to murder. If anything, this is the less violent, if more difficult, option.

The entire party should be at full tilt here. It'd be a good idea to take a Long Rest before even approaching the Murder Tribunal, and to pop some buffs before the fight so everyone can attack on their first turn. Sarevok doesn't have any damage weaknesses, so beyond the usual game-breaking, boss-nuking strategies in Baldur's Gate 3, there's no special trick to defeating him. headtopics.com

You Should Kill Sarevok In Baldur's Gate 3 Killing Sarevok is the best option, and not just because of its moral implications. It may be harder to achieve, but rejecting the Bhaalists means keeping Minsc, Jaheira, and Valeria alive, which means having the help of all three in the final battle. Since Jaheira and Minsc can join the party at other times, they may come in handy before then.

