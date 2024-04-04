Baldur's Gate 3 Receives Hotfix Update to Improve Performance and Stability

A new Baldur's Gate 3 update has been released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. And because the update is technically a hotfix, it does not require a download from players. It does have patch notes, which developer Larian Studios has kindly provided. As you would expect from a smaller hotfix, Hotfix #24 to be precise, there isn't a whole lot going on, but it does improve the RPG. According to Larian Studios, the new hotfix is aimed at improving performance and stability of BG3.

To this end, some bugs have been fixed and some specific performance issues resolved. The most notable of all this is the short rest bug has been fixed, which was a rare bug, but an annoying one. "Unable to Short Rest? A bug was preventing some players from taking a Short Rest when having added and then dismissed Us with a companion party member, before then loading certain save games," writes Larian Studios

Baldur's Gate 3 Hotfix Update Performance Stability Bugs Short Rest Bug

