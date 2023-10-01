Baldur’s Gate 3: How to Solve The Sorcerous Vault & Peculiar Lamp Puzzles

Quick Links One of the hidden locations in Act 3 of Baldur's Gate 3 is the Sorcerous Vault, a secret area inside a wizard's tower that holds a variety of puzzles to solve, including a tricky situation involving a Peculiar Lamp.

Related: Baldur's Gate 3: 10 Hardest Secrets & Hidden Things To Find In Act 3 If you travel to Ramazath's Tower, you need to see through Invisibility to find a hidden Weave button that lets you travel to a lower building floor representing part of the Vault. This can be done by using the floating furniture to jump down to the floor below the portal after you convince Lorrakan that his efforts to find the Nightsong are in vain. This section of the Vault only has two items guarded by magical barriers for you to try and take.

The best way to enter the main Sorcerous Vault comes from Tolna's Office, a restricted section of the Sundries shop's second floor. Cast a spell like Greater Invisibility or drink a potion that lets you remain unseen to lockpick the Office door in Baldur's Gate 3 without getting caught. Interact with the Clasped Book on the bookshelf to the right to open a hidden portal that takes you to the main Vault.

The Sorcerous Vault is a place you can discover after finding the Lower City in Baldur's Gate 3, an important map where many moments of the game's main story take place. Your party can travel to the Sorcerous Sundries shop and look around for a secret entrance into the Vault. However, you need to use plenty of stealth to move around when you reach this area since you are technically breaking and entering.

How To Enter the Sorcerous Vault The first puzzle you will run into actually ties into the secret entrance for the Sorcerous Vault, which is related to a magical portal that resembles the ones found on the shop's second floor. You can use two portals in this location to reach the Vault, with one on the left leading to Ramazath's Tower and the NPC Lorroakan and his Nightsong puzzle. The other is not the portal on the right but a hidden gateway in Baldur's Gate 3.

The two items found in the Ramazath Tower portion of the Sorcerous Vault are the Robes of the Weave and Baldur's Gate 3's Legendary Staff Markoheshkir, which both demand you to pass a DC 20 Arcana check to disable the magical barriers guarding the artifacts.

How To Solve The Sorcerous Vault Puzzle Once you enter this space, you will quickly realize that this place is almost like a maze, filled with magical traps that can inflict debuffs or damage you and your party members. From Ramazith's door past the portal, there will be other labeled doors that can't be lockpicked or destroyed. This means you have to choose the right path to move forward to find areas within the Vault that host its most valuable treasures in Baldur's Gate 3.

The significant puzzle here comes from needing to open the Elminster door, which can be found by going through the Silverhand, Evocation, and Wish doors in that specific order. The traps will start going off as soon as you open the Wish door, so be very careful to pass Perception checks in Baldur's Gate 3 to notice these as you continue. From here, pull the lever past the Wish door to open up the Elminster door back at the beginning.

To travel to another area in the Sorcerous Vault, go through the Silverhand, Abjuration, and Silver doors (in that particular order) to activate another lever that opens a door right across from the Elminster back at the start. This area contains The Annals of Karsus, a magical book that sells for a high price.

Avoid the traps and go through the Illusion door to find the Elminster door open, leading to part of the Vault with tons of chests and artifacts. The main reward here is The Tharchiate Codex, a book that can sell for a very high price with vendors looking for magical tomes. You may also find another instance of the Necromancy of Thay in Baldur's Gate 3, a cursed book with forbidden knowledge.

How To Find The Peculiar Lamp The Peculiar Lamp rests behind the Vault's main portal, past a hidden path beyond the stone walls that can be opened by pressing a button on the right. While you could certainly go forward and pick up the Red Knight's Final Stratagem book in the red velvet room at the end, turn right about halfway through this area. Go past the chest in here to go through an invisible wall into another room in Baldur's Gate 3.

This spot takes you into a much older room with two statues on the left and right, with a small altar at the end sporting the Peculiar Lamp. When you interact with it, you will enter a conversation with a strange figure, Yafeu the Djinn. This genie in Baldur's Gate 3 has been trapped in the lamp for some time, and your interaction with them could lead to a puzzle that is quite difficult to solve.

How To Solve The Peculiar Lamp Puzzle Choosing to rub the lamp transports you or whatever party member touched it into a magical realm with Yafeu, who tells you that one person must always be trapped inside the lamp. While there are tons of Gold, scrolls, and other magical items to take from here, the problem comes with attempting to escape your new prison. Search every chest until you find a Scroll of Summon Quasit in Baldur's Gate 3.

The solution here is quite simple - use the scroll to summon a Quasit demon to take your place in the lamp as Yafeu did. While the creature will be imprisoned forever, it remains a small price for it to pay compared to the amount of loot you get for solving the Sorcerous Vault and Peculiar Lamp puzzles in Baldur's Gate 3.