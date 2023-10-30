Balaji Sreenivasan - Forbes Technology Council

Somewhat paradoxically, technology itself could provide CTOs with some much-needed guidance on where to make strategic investments.

The past decade has witnessed a paradigm shift in business operations, propelled by the advent of software-as-a-service (SaaS) and cloud-based solutions.In order to build better, America needs to build smarter.

United States Headlines Read more: ForbesTech »

From Gut Feel To Data-Driven Decisions: How Machine Learning Can Inform Investment Priorities For CTOsBalaji Sreenivasan is the founder and CEO of Aurigo Software. Read Balaji Sreenivasan's full executive profile here. Read more ⮕

Pramod Konandur Prabhakar - Forbes Technology CouncilPramod Konandur Prabhakar's stories. Read more ⮕

Chris Savage - Forbes Technology CouncilChris Savage's stories. Read more ⮕

Shaveer Mirpuri - Forbes Technology CouncilShaveer Mirpuri's stories. Read more ⮕

Lyle Berkowitz - Forbes Technology CouncilLyle Berkowitz's stories. Read more ⮕

FTX Customers Should Recoup Most Of Their Losses, Unless IRS Bigfoots ThemI report on all things crypto and oversee the Forbes Crypto Confidential newsletter and the annual Forbes Blockchain 50 list that features billion-dollar leaders in distributed ledger technology. I also edit the magazine's Buy, Hold, Sell column and co-edit the Forbes 30 Under 30 Finance list. Read more ⮕