Baker's Dozen: Highlights of the Weekend

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - OCTOBER 08: Aidan Hutchinson #97 of the Detroit Lions celebrates after a sack during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at Ford Field on October 08, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)Heckuva TD grab by the Nicholls State wideout.

to get top plays delivered straight to your inbox, along with all the stats and storylines you need to start your day.

Read more:

WOKVNews »

Baker's Dozen: Highlights of the WeekendWelcome to Baker's Dozen, our weekly column featuring the top 13 highlights of the weekend (Friday-Sunday). Roll the tape!!!

Over a dozen killed as magnitude 6.3 earthquake shakes AfghanistanThe United States Geological Survey said the epicentre was 40 km northwest of the region's largest city of Herat and was followed by five aftershocks.

Two dozen Alaska legislators join opposition to Kroger-Albertsons merger plansAlmost half of the Alaska Legislature has signed a letter opposing a merger of two grocery chains that could lead to hundreds of layoffs and the closure of local stores.

More than two dozen waterspouts reported on Lake Erie in Cleveland Saturday morningWeather

Dozen injured, including baby, in Russian attack on Ukraine's Kherson - governorDozen injured, including baby, in Russian attack on Ukraine's Kherson - governor

Dozen injured, including baby, in Russian attack on Ukraine's Kherson, governor saysA dozen people were wounded, including a 27-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby, in a Russian attack on the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, its governor said on Sunday.