Baker's Dozen: Highlights of the Weekend

Over a dozen killed as magnitude 6.3 earthquake shakes AfghanistanThe United States Geological Survey said the epicentre was 40 km northwest of the region's largest city of Herat and was followed by five aftershocks.

Two dozen Alaska legislators join opposition to Kroger-Albertsons merger plansAlmost half of the Alaska Legislature has signed a letter opposing a merger of two grocery chains that could lead to hundreds of layoffs and the closure of local stores.

More than two dozen waterspouts reported on Lake Erie in Cleveland Saturday morningWeather

Dozen injured, including baby, in Russian attack on Ukraine's Kherson, governor saysA dozen people were wounded, including a 27-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby, in a Russian attack on the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson, its governor said on Sunday.

