Bahrain and UAE face diplomatic test amid Israeli assault on Gaza

When Bahrain's lower house of parliament announced that the kingdom's ambassador had been recalled from Israel early this month amid the fighting in Gaza, Bahraini authorities swiftly denied it.As signatories of the groundbreaking Abraham Accords to establish ties with Israel under former U.S.

President Donald Trump, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are facing a diplomatic test during the Israeli assault on Gaza that followed the unprecedented cross-border attack by Hamas on October 7. But despite the rising Palestinian death toll and anger in the Arab world and beyond, with hospitals in Gaza the latest battlegrounds, the accords have yet to fray.While the signatories support a ceasefire in Gaza and a peace deal with the Palestinians, they share common cause with Israel in challenging the militant Islam represented by Hamas and its Iranian backers, seek regional security alliances beyond their traditional reliance on the United States and are now bound to Israel through increasing economic tie

United States Headlines Read more: NEWSWEEK »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

POLYGRAPHINFO: Explosion at Ahli Arab Hospital in Gaza fuels misinformation in Hamas-Israel war Palestinian officials accused Israel of targeting the facility, while Israel blamed the blast on a wayward rocket fired by the Islamic Jihad militant group. The attribution of the explosion has become one of the most exploited misinformation topics of the Hamas - Israel war.

Source: PolygraphInfo | Read more »

TRTWORLD: Israeli Bombardment and Land Invasion in Gaza Continues, Al Shifa Hospital Targeted Israel i bombardment and land invasion in besieged Gaza — now in its 40th day — has killed about 11,320 Palestinian s, including 4,650 children and 3,145 women, according to Palestinian authorities. After storming the surgery, internal medicine and kidney departments at Gaza 's largest Al Shifa Hospital, Israel i troops have carried out "bombings" at the facility's basement, a medical source at the hospital tells. The Palestinian Health Ministry released a video on November 14 showing the aftermath of an Israel i air strike that targeted the intensive care unit of Al Shifa Hospital in Palestine's Gaza . The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that the organisation has lost touch with health personnel at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza after Israel i forces began raiding the facility. "Reports of military incursion into Al Shifa hospital are deeply concerning," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on social media platform X. The UN's aid chief Martin Griffiths has said he is "appalled" by the reports of Israel i military raids in Al Shifa hospital in Gaza .

Source: trtworld | Read more »

DCEXAMİNER: Turkey's Erdogan Attends Emergency Summit on Gaza ConflictPresident Erdogan joins emergency summit in Saudi Arabia to discuss the war in Gaza . Turkey has become a key headquarters for Hamas , with Jihad Yaghmour acting as a liaison to the Turkish government.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more »

CBS21NEWS: Israeli military raids Gaza hospital in operation against Hamas Israel i security forces inspect the site hit by a rocket fired from the Gaza Strip, in Jaffa, a mixed Arab-Jewish area of Tel Aviv, Israel , Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Itai Ron)The Israel i military raided Gaza 's largest hospital early Wednesday, conducting what it called a "precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area” of the facility, which has been the site of a standoff with the ruling militant group. Israel i authorities claim the militants conceal military operations in the Shifa Hospital. But with hundreds of patients and medical personnel inside, the military has refrained from entering. In recent weeks, Israel i defense forces have publicly warned that such use of the hospital “jeopardizes its protected status under international law,” the military said. On Tuesday, military officials conveyed again to Gaza authorities that all military activity in the hospital must cease within 12 hours. Hamas has denied the Israel i accusations that it uses the hospital for cover

Source: CBS21NEWS | Read more »

ABC: Thousands Dead and Injured in Israel-Gaza ConflictThe conflict between Israel and Hamas has resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries, with both sides launching attacks and retaliations. The situation is on the brink of all-out war, and an evacuation in Gaza is causing concerns of a humanitarian disaster.

Source: ABC | Read more »

KING5SEATTLE: Israeli Forces Raid Gaza's Largest Hospital Israel i forces raided Shifa Hospital in Gaza , leaving hundreds of patients stranded with limited supplies and no electricity. The raid has sparked condemnation from Jordan and the Palestinian Authority.

Source: KING5Seattle | Read more »