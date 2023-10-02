Bad Bunny is returning to the Premios Billboard

After two consecutive awards shows in which he was the biggest winner, Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny is finally returning to the Premios Billboard de la Música Latina.El 15 veces finalista a la entrega de este año, podría estrenar en TV su nuevo tema ‘Un Preview’ inspirado en su pareja Kendall JennerLast year, Bad Bunny was nominated in 23 categories of the Premios Billboard and claimed nine awards.

In 2021, Bad Bunny earned the most awards with 10, including artist of the year and song of the year for “Dakiti.” He didn’t attend that ceremony either. Bad Bunny did make an appearance at the Billboard Mujeres en la Música show six months ago, but only to present an award to Ivy Queen.

After opening the 2023 Grammy Awards with his hits “El Apagón” and “Después de la Playa,” and 19 Billboard awards later, Bad Bunny is finally ready to return as a performer to the Premios Billboard, confirming his participation in Thursday’s show, taking place in Miami.

After opening the 2023 Grammy Awards with his hits “El Apagón” and “Después de la Playa,” and 19 Billboard awards later, Bad Bunny is finally ready to return as a performer to the Premios Billboard, confirming his participation in Thursday’s show, taking place in Miami.The main rumor swirling around the show suggests that Bad Bunny will perform his new hit, “Un Preview.” The song, which many believe, has been viewed more than 13 million times on YouTube since it premiered last week. In a press release announcing Bad Bunny’s appearance, Billboard said his performance would include a “world premiere” and that it will “‘leave the crowd with their mouth open.”Bad Bunny has also been busy expanding his résumé outside of music. The Puerto Rican artist played a small role in “Cassandro,” the Prime Video eponymous biopic about the lucha libre legend portrayed by Gael García Bernal.Why some Bad Bunny fans think his new song, ‘Un Preview,’ is about horse girl Kendall Jenner

Is the 'cowgirl' line from Bad Bunny's new song, 'Un Preview,' a reference to Kendall Jenner? Some fans certainly think so.Among the other artists confirmed to perform at Premios Billboard are Calibre 50, Chiquis, Eddy Lover, El Alfa, Eladio Carrión, Farruko, Grupo Frontera, Justin Quiles, La Factoría, Los Ángeles Azules, Los Sebastianes, Manuel Turizo, Marc Anthony and Marshmello.