Backlash Politics in California: Conservatives Leaning into Local Governance

Lacking power at the state level, conservatives in California are using local governance to protest progressive politics. The fight in Huntington Beach could be a sign of what's to come.





🏆 191. CalMatters » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

A backlash to the backlash to the conservative backlash against Taylor SwiftAmerican pop culture is in need of good criticism. The Left has lost the guts to do it, which puts the Right in the position of questioning what the entertainment industry is selling us.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 191. / 28,125 Read more »

California school board’s legal fees rose 377% since conservatives took control in 2022If there’s a clear winner in the ongoing culture war clashes involving Temecula’s school board, it’s probably the lawyers.

Source: mercnews - 🏆 191. / 28,125 Read more »

California Politics: Highlights of Newsom's China trip, in style and substanceLots of spectacle amid a focus on climate diplomacy.

Source: latimes - 🏆 191. / 28,125 Read more »

California Politics: Seeking justice for the violent attack on Paul PelosiDavid DePape is accused of assaulting Paul Pelosi and attempting to kidnap former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Source: latimes - 🏆 191. / 28,125 Read more »

California Senate hopeful Rep. Adam Schiff claimed primary residences in Maryland and CaliforniaFor years, California Rep. Adam Schiff has claimed his primary residence is a home he owns in Maryland, while taking a homeowner’s tax exemption on a condo he owns in California.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 191. / 28,125 Read more »

Protest delays start of No. 24 Southern California vs. CaliforniaThe start of the game between No. 24 Southern California and California was delayed for several moments after a group of about 15 fans sat near midfield at Memorial Stadium in some sort of protest. It wasn’t immediately clear what the fans were protesting as they sat back to back in the middle of the Cal logo.

Source: AP - 🏆 191. / 28,125 Read more »