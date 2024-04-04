Backdoor Found in Linux Distribution XZ Utils

Over the weekend, the cybersecurity and open source software community was shocked by the news that a relatively new, experimental version of XZ Utils—a compression utility integrated into many popular distributions of Linux —contained a backdoor that would have allowed hackers in possession of a specific private key to connect to the backdoored system and run their own commands as an administrator.

Only some chance detective work carried out by a lone Microsoft engineer, Andres Freund—who’d detected a strange delay in how the remote connection protocol SSH was running in a version of the Linux variant Debian—caught the spy trick before it ended up in many millions of systems worldwide. That XZ Utils backdoor, it’s now clear, was inserted by none other than the lead open source steward of XZ Utils, a developer who went by the name Jia Ta

Backdoor Linux XZ Utils Cybersecurity Open Source Software Hacker Administrator SSH Microsoft Engineer Jia Tan

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



WIRED / 🏆 555. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Backdoor Discovered in Linux Distribution XZ UtilsA backdoor was found in a new version of XZ Utils, a compression utility integrated into popular Linux distributions, allowing hackers to run commands as an administrator. The backdoor was detected by a Microsoft engineer before it could spread to millions of systems worldwide.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »

How one volunteer stopped a backdoor from exposing Linux systems worldwideA maintainer for a Linux-based database identified malicious code hidden in a tool called XZ Utils and stopped a global security breach in its tracks.

Source: verge - 🏆 94. / 67 Read more »

The XZ Backdoor: Everything You Need to KnowDetails are starting to emerge about a stunning supply chain attack that sent the open source software community reeling.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »

The Mystery of ‘Jia Tan,’ the XZ Backdoor MastermindThe thwarted XZ Utils supply chain attack was years in the making. Now, clues suggest nation-state hackers were behind the persona that inserted the malicious code.

Source: WIRED - 🏆 555. / 51 Read more »

Backdoor for illegal migrants lets in more than legal pathwayThe number of illegal migrants “paroled” into the United States under President Joe Biden’s open border system has surpassed those who are granted green cards and are legally allowed into the United States. A new review of federal data showed that 545,419 migrants entered legally during the first two quarters of fiscal year 2023.

Source: dcexaminer - 🏆 6. / 94 Read more »

Tools for Linux Distro Hoppers: A Beginner-Friendly GuideBe a better distro hopper

Source: hackernoon - 🏆 532. / 51 Read more »