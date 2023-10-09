Back to cool, wet weather this week

Rain has moved in on the Washington Coast and will spread inland this afternoon. The best chance for rain in the Puget Sound area will be this afternoon through the evening commute.

The next round of rain will hit Tuesday as a more impressive system pushes inland. This will bring on and off showers throughout the day. Some of those showers could be heavy at times. It will also be a breezier day with occasional wind gusts.

The next two days could bring .50" to 1" of rain along the I-5 corridor. The coast could see up to 2" of rain. After showers wrap up Wednesday morning, we'll be done with the rain the rest of the work week. headtopics.com

We should get a nice break from the rain Thursday and Friday as temps warm up. Next weekend will bring in another chance for showers.

