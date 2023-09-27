Bachelor In Paradise Couple Welcome 1st Child (Why Is He Named Benson Lee?)

A Bachelor In Paradise couple reveals big news. In an Instagram post, Becca announced the birth of her and Thomas' son, named Benson Lee. Becca explained the origin of his name, stating, "Benson, Benny for short, is after the town where my father was born and raised.

Bachelor In Paradise season 7 couple Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs welcomed their first child, a son named Benson Lee, into the world on September 21, 2023. Becca and Thomas met and fell in love during Bachelor In Paradise season 7 in 2021 and have been together ever since. In May 2022, Becca proposed to Thomas, and they got engaged. He then popped the question to Becca in October 2022. In April, Bachelor Nation stars Becca and Thomas revealed that they were expecting a baby who would be born in September. They shared that he'd be a boy in a sweet announcement in May.

In an Instagram post, Becca announced the birth of her and Thomas' son, named Benson Lee.

Becca explained the origin of his name, stating, "Benson, Benny for short, is after the town where my father was born and raised. Lee is for Thomas’s father who sacrifices so much for this country and others. And Jacobs Kufrin is pretty self explanatory but we wanted both parts of us to make this little one whole." Becca posted several pictures in the birth announcement, including one of the bottom half of Benny's face, and two of her and Thomas with the baby in the hospital. The photographs showed the joy that Becca and Thomas feel about the birth of their son.Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs Reveal Details About Their New Baby Son Becca began her post by writing, "Benson Lee Jacobs Kufrin cracked our hearts wide open on September 21, 2023." One of the photographs she shared revealed that he was born at 7:45 a.m., weighing 8 pounds, and measuring 21 inches long. Becca went on to say, "No amount of words can begin to capture the amount of love and awe we have over this tiny man. We are forever changed with this one’s abundance and can’t believe we are parents to this gift." She concluded the post by writing, "Now we’re off to go cry again over how much we love him."

Benny's name is a beautiful tribute to Becca's father, Steve, who died of brain cancer at the age of 66 when Becca was 19 years old. Becca has opened up about her father on television and through social media. Benny's name honors not only Steve but also Thomas' father, who serves in the military. Both Becca and Thomas are proud of their fathers, and now their son can carry on their legacies. By giving Benny both of their last names, Becca and Thomas will continue on their family names through him. Becca and Thomas once said they'd combine their last names when they get married.

Becca and Thomas are one of the most beloved Bachelor Nation couples. After Becca experienced heartache on The Bachelor and after her own season of The Bachelorette, she has finally found true love with Thomas. They were a surprising couple when they first met and formed a connection on Bachelor In Paradise, but they are truly perfect for each other. It's been very sweet to follow their story on their Instagram accounts throughout these past two years. Becca and Thomas are wished all the best as they begin this new chapter of their lives as parents to Benson Lee.

