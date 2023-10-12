Babysitter, toddler witness 'terrifying' shooting near Auburn elementary school

An Auburn mother is speaking out after her daughter and babysitter witnessed what they described as a drive-by shooting while walking to a nearby elementary school.is speaking out after her young daughter and babysitter witnessed what they described as a drive-by shooting while walking to a nearby elementary school.

Carly Willis says the bullets are hitting too close to home, with at least two other shootings reported in the same area that same week. Babysitter Brittany Reid, pictured below, was walking Willis' 3-year-old daughter Calida to Gildo Rey Elementary, to pick up her own son, when suddenly the bullets were flying.A bullet hole in a home off 37th St SE marks the spot where those shots rang out near I St., less than half a block from where Reid and Calida were standing.

"Panic, you know—it’s the kind of moment where you aren’t sure if you are going to survive," said Reid."He wasn’t paying attention to where he was going, so he was coming directly at Calida and I," said Reid. "He was swerving back and forth down the road going who knows how fast. There was really no place for us to hide. headtopics.com

When they were finally safe, Reid called Calida's mom. The youngster was unaware of how close she came to getting struck by a bullet. "My sitter called me in tears and just very shaken up, and my daughter is in the background like ‘pop pop pop,’" said Willis. "Like, ‘Oh this is so fun’. That that was terrifying, as a parent, to experience." The same week, Willis said shots were also fired on M St behind her store, Antiques Marketplace, and off of 29th St SE where injuries were reported.

Read more:

fox13seattle »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Teen babysitter accused after 4-year-old suffers ‘severe’ injuries, tests positive for drugsTeen babysitter accused after 4-year-old suffers ‘severe’ injuries, tests positive for drugs

Injury updates on Jaylin Simpson, Keionte Scott, Damari Alston from Auburn football practiceGet Auburn University sports news, articles, blogs, scores, schedules and more.

Auburn-LSU tickets available; Here’s how to get seatsGet Auburn Tigers NCAA Football News, schedule, recruiting information. View pictures, videos, stats and more at al.com.

4-star athlete Jalewis Solomon de-commits from AuburnGet Auburn University sports news, articles, blogs, scores, schedules and more.

MPD: Teen babysitter accused after 4-year-old suffers ‘severe’ injuries, tests positive for drugsInvestigators on Monday afternoon identified the suspect as a 17-year-old boy.

Abused 4-year-old tests positive for drugs; 17-year-old babysitter arrested, Mobile police sayGet Crime news and statistics, see photos and videos from AL.com.