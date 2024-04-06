BABYMONSTER to Appear on JTBC Variety Show 'Knowing Bros'

On April 6, the popular JTBC variety show aired a sneak peek of its upcoming episode, which will feature all seven members of BABYMONSTER as guests. Notably, the episode will mark the YG Entertainment rookie girl group ’s first-ever appearance on a variety program.

Unlike most “Knowing Bros” episodes, which are typically filmed indoors on the show’s signature classroom set, next week’s episode will feature the cast heading outdoors for a fun camping trip, where they will be joined by the members of BABYMONSTER

BABYMONSTER JTBC Variety Show Knowing Bros YG Entertainment Rookie Girl Group Camping Trip

