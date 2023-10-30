Baby Phoenix died of a fentanyl overdose in San Jose. Neighbors insist they tried to raise the alarm

Baby Phoenix Castro wasn’t breathing when a San Jose Fire dispatcher’s voice crackled over their radio system at 10:11 a.m. on May 13.By the time neighbor Nancy Wetherington saw what was happening, the baby was lying on a white ambulance stretcher. Her tiny hands and feet were already gray.

Baby Phoenix Castro was only 3 months old when she died of fentanyl and methamphetamine poisoning on May 13. (Courtesy of Edward Morillo) “There’s no reason why this baby had to die,” said Wetherington, one of the neighbors who said she called police to emphasize her concerns shortly after officers had visited the house when the baby was less than a month old. “CPS or police or someone should have stepped in and taken this baby. How did this baby skate through, a beautiful baby girl?.

"For every child that's dead, how many children are left in very dangerous, or high risk situations?" asked Steve Baron, a member of the Emily De La Cerda, 39, died of a fentanyl overdose four months after the death of her baby, Phoenix Castro, on Sept. 16, 2023. (Courtesy of Edward Morillo)

“I was over there almost every night,” Mack said, changing diapers, giving Phoenix a bottle of formula, providing emotional support for Castro who often slept on the couch next to the baby.The mother, for all her problems, was kind, Mack said, and had “the softest soul.”

After Phoenix was born, Mack said, De La Cerda was allowed to come home on weekends as long as she returned to the drug program overnight. The day the baby died, Mack said, De La Cerda and her mother Rita, had a pre-planned visit – the day before Mother's Day.Baby deaths from fentanyl are exceedingly rare. Over the last two decades, just over 100 infants younger than 1 have died. It's unclear exactly how Phoenix ingested the drugs, but fentanyl comes in powder, liquid or pill form and can be smoked. The mother wasn't nursing, prosecutors and relatives say.

