Baby Don't Cry Trailer Introduces Lonely Protagonist Who Finds Tortured Love

Two years after first premiering at Fantasia International Film Festival, Baby Don't Cry is finally coming to digital release. Directed by Jesse Dvorak (Lost Angeles), it stars Zita Bai, who also wrote the screenplay.
Though she dreams of becoming a filmmaker, Baby's life takes a very different turn when she meets a 20-year-old delinquent named Fox (played by Vasily Provatakis). Feeling at once hopeless and invincible, the two embark on an adventure to escape their dreary Seattle lives — only to learn that pain doesn't stay in one place.
Part romance and part crime thriller, Baby Don't Cry also has a strong theme of cultural displacement and the isolation that often accompanies coming-of-age. Having already left a mark on the indie film scene, the movie is also certain to be a portent of great things to come from its director and leading actress, whose creative talent is evident in every frame.
Baby Don't Cry arrives on Digital platforms on October 17. The movie is produced by Mad Hound Productions and distributed by Good Deed Entertainment, with a runtime of 90 minutes.