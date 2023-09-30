Aztecs notebook: Offensive lineman, wide receiver latest players to leave Aztecs program

San Diego State offensive lineman Joey Wright and wide receiver Darius De Los Reyes informed SDSU coaches in midweek that they a leaving the program.

Rudolph and Branch both indicated they would enter the transfer portal, looking for an opportunity to get on the field more at their new school.



San Diego State offensive lineman Joey Wright and wide receiver Darius De Los Reyes informed SDSU coaches in midweek that they a leaving the program.

That makes it four SDSU players who have left the team within the past two weeks, with Wright and De Los Reyes following tight end Jay Rudolph and cornerback Dallas Branch out the door.Advertisement

Wright, a junior from Reno, Nev., was listed as a backup left tackle on SDSU’s most recent two-deep. He has participated four games, primarily in place-kicking situations.

De Los Reyes, a junior from Lincoln High School, was not listed on the two-deep. He played in two games this season, but did not have a reception.

Wright was a scholarship player, while De Los Reyes was a walk-on.

SDSU coach Brady Hoke was not available for comment. At his weekly Tuesday press conference this week, Hoke was asked about players leaving in midseason and called it “very much a new normal.”

Rudolph and Branch both indicated they would enter the transfer portal, looking for an opportunity to get on the field more at their new school.

“The two guys are good guys,” Hoke said. “They’re not playing as much as they’d like. Sometimes the grass is greener. Sometimes it’s not.”Lightning activity south of Falcon Stadium two hours before kickoff created a weather delay.

An announcement on the stadium video boards directed early-arriving fans to seek shelter.

A handful of Air Force players warming up were cleared from the field as well.

There was a lightning strike within four miles of the stadium, prompting the delay.

NCAA procedures stipulate that any lightning activity within an eight-mile radius of the venue requires a 30-minute waiting period from the last strike before play can resume.

In 2017, SDSU was struggling mightily against Air Force in a driving rain when lightning struck and the game was delayed for 90 minutes.

The Aztecs were a different team when they returned,In this instance, a rainbow appeared east of the stadium 90 minutes before kickoff.

There’s no NCAA policy for rainbows, although a wise guy would expect the organization to dispatch investigators searching for the pot of gold.Weather was the least of the worries in recent weeks for Air Force Academy officials.

They once again were preparing for a government shutdown if Congress did not pass legislation to provide funding for the federal government.

An 11th-hour bill was passed by the House of Representatives on Saturday and sent to the Senate with only hours to spare before the shutdown was to begin.

A shutdown would not force the Falcons to cancel any athletic events

The Air Force athletic department has an external non-profit — the Air Force Academy Athletic Cooperation — that still would have funded all the Falcons athletic teams home and away.

While the teams could still play, it would have been with significantly reduced support staff.

In 2013, the Air Force women’s basketball team had to come home from the road due to a shutdown.

That year, the football team almost didn’t travel for a game at Navy before game sponsor USAA stepped up with funding for the road trip.SDSU has next week off before traveling for an Oct. 14 game at Hawaii.

The Rainbow Warriors (2-4, 0-1 MW) lost 44-20 at UNLV on Saturday afternoon in their Mountain West opener.(22-for-36, 313 yards, 2 TDs/INT) provided most of the offense for a team that rushed for only 46 yards on 26 carries (1.8 ypc).

Hawaii also has next week off before facing the Aztecs.