Azerbaijan issues arrest warrant for former separatist Nagorno-Karabakh leader

An ethnic Armenian woman from Nagorno-Karabakh carries her suitcase to a tent camp after arriving to Armenia’s Goris in Syunik region, Armenia, late Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. Armenian officials say that by Friday evening over 97,700 people had left Nagorno-Karabakh. The region’s population was around 120,000 before the exodus began. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)2 of 6Armenian parishioners attend a national day of prayer for Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) leading by Armenian Catholicos Karekin II at the Armenian Apostolic Cathedral in Etchmiadzin, the seat of the Oriental Orthodox church outside in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Armenia’s government says an ethnic Armenian exodus has nearly emptied Nagorno-Karabakh of residents since Azerbaijan attacked and ordered the breakaway region’s militants to disarm.

90,000 Armenians Flee Nagorno-Karabakh After Azerbaijan Seizes Region by Force“Armenia has been warning about this for years,' says an editor of Armenia-based independent news outlet EVN Report.

Armenia grapples with multiple challenges after the fall of Nagorno-KarabakhArmenia finds itself facing multiple challenges after being suddenly thrust into one of the worst political crises in its decades of independence following the 1991 collapse of the Soviet Union

Over 100,000 Armenians have now fled disputed enclaveOver 93,000 Armenians have now fled Nagorno-Karabakh, 75% of the disputed enclave's entire population.

An ethnic Armenian woman from Nagorno-Karabakh carries her suitcase to a tent camp after arriving to Armenia’s Goris in Syunik region, Armenia, late Friday, Sept. 29, 2023. Armenian officials say that by Friday evening over 97,700 people had left Nagorno-Karabakh. The region’s population was around 120,000 before the exodus began. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)2 of 6Armenian parishioners attend a national day of prayer for Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) leading by Armenian Catholicos Karekin II at the Armenian Apostolic Cathedral in Etchmiadzin, the seat of the Oriental Orthodox church outside in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Armenia’s government says an ethnic Armenian exodus has nearly emptied Nagorno-Karabakh of residents since Azerbaijan attacked and ordered the breakaway region’s militants to disarm. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)3 of 6Armenian parishioners attend a national day of prayer for Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) leading by Armenian Catholicos Karekin II at the Armenian Apostolic Cathedral in Etchmiadzin, the seat of the Oriental Orthodox church outside in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Armenia’s government says an ethnic Armenian exodus has nearly emptied Nagorno-Karabakh of residents since Azerbaijan attacked and ordered the breakaway region’s militants to disarm. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)4 of 6An Armenian parishioner attends a national day of prayer for Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) leading by Armenian Catholicos Karekin II at the Armenian Apostolic Cathedral in Etchmiadzin, the seat of the Oriental Orthodox church outside in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Armenia’s government says an ethnic Armenian exodus has nearly emptied Nagorno-Karabakh of residents since Azerbaijan attacked and ordered the breakaway region’s militants to disarm. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)5 of 6Armenian parishioners attend a national day of prayer for Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) leading by Armenian Catholicos Karekin II at the Armenian Apostolic Cathedral in Etchmiadzin, the seat of the Oriental Orthodox church outside in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Armenia’s government says an ethnic Armenian exodus has nearly emptied Nagorno-Karabakh of residents since Azerbaijan attacked and ordered the breakaway region’s militants to disarm. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov)6 of 6Armenian parishioners attend a national day of prayer for Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) leading by Armenian Catholicos Karekin II at the Armenian Apostolic Cathedral in Etchmiadzin, the seat of the Oriental Orthodox church outside in Yerevan, Armenia, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. Armenia’s government says an ethnic Armenian exodus has nearly emptied Nagorno-Karabakh of residents since Azerbaijan attacked and ordered the breakaway region’s militants to disarm. (AP Photo/Vasily Krestyaninov) |

