Axie Infinity developer brings Japanese Web2 games to Ronin

In an email seen by Cointelegraph, the partnership revealed that the first game to be bridged to Ronin is Zoids Wild Arena, inspired by Japan's largest toy manufacturer Tomy's award-winning anime series. It was first unveiled by Tomy in 1983 as a plastic model figure. Other franchises to be migrated include Hello Kitty Aggretsuko and Bubble Bobble.

"Act Games excels at expanding iconic IPs, transcending demographics, and enhancing player engagement. This alliance will allow us to combine our web3 learnings and expertise with nostalgic IP backed by a pre-existing core fanbase," said Trung Nguyen, CEO and Co-founder of Sky Mavis, regarding the development. Initial incentives include Zoids NFTs and a token drop for users who migrate to a Ronin wallet to play the game.

Since inception, Sky Mavis' Axie Infinity has $4.2 billion in NFT sales volume, millions of daily active users during its peak, and $1.3 billion in revenue. Meanwhile, its Ethereum Virtual Machine-powered gaming blockchain Ronin ranks only behind that of Ethereum itself in terms of NFT sales transactions.

United States Headlines Read more: COINTELEGRAPH »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MARKETWATCH: Japanese stocks rally as Hang Seng holds steadySupported by world-class markets data from Dow Jones and FactSet, and partnering with Automated Insights, MarketWatch Automation brings you the latest, most pertinent content at record speed and with unparalleled accuracy.

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕

DAILYFX: Japanese Yen (USD/JPY) Nearing a 33-Year High on Further Stimulus TalkAccording to a Bloomberg report, Japanese Prime Minister Kishida is readying a 21.8 trillion Yen stimulus package, a move that may see the currency weaken further

Source: DailyFX | Read more ⮕

MARKETWATCH: Toyota's profits surge as weak Japanese yen bolsters carmaker's revenuesLouis Goss is a MarketWatch reporter based in London.

Source: MarketWatch | Read more ⮕

PHILLYDAILYNEWS: Review: Japanese Breakfast’s ‘Lord of the Rings’ Halloween homecoming at the Fillmore“We’ll always be a Philly band. We came up in this city. We will die in this city!,” songwriter Michelle Zauner and 'Crying In H Mart ' author said dressed like LOTR's Saruman

Source: PhillyDailyNews | Read more ⮕

POPSCI: Watch a Japanese research ship fire an electromagnetic railgunKelsey D. Atherton is a military technology journalist who has contributed to Popular Science since 2013. He covers uncrewed robotics and other drones, communications systems, the nuclear enterprise, and the technologies that go into planning, waging, and mitigating war.

Source: PopSci | Read more ⮕

REUTERS: Japanese minister to assure Palestinian counterparts on aidJapan's foreign minister said on Thursday she would meet Palestinian counterparts during a visit to Israel and Jordan, and would communicate Japan's readiness to provide aid to the Palestinians.

Source: Reuters | Read more ⮕