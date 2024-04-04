Avian-Themed Baby Names on the Rise

Actress Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden announced the birth of their son Cardinal , sparking a trend in avian-themed baby names . Bird-inspired names are gaining popularity among parents, with some names ranking high on BabyCenter's list.

Avian-Themed Baby Names Cameron Diaz Benji Madden Cardinal Popularity Trend Bird-Inspired Names Babycenter

