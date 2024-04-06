Avian Influenza: What You Need to Know

Avian influenza, also known as bird flu and the H5N1 virus, is a disease caused by infection with avian (bird) influenza (flu) Type A viruses. These viruses primarily spread among wild aquatic birds globally and can also infect domestic poultry and other bird and animal species. While bird flu viruses typically do not infect humans, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has acknowledged some sporadic cases of human infections.

To learn more about bird flu and its symptoms, keep reading. The short answer is yes, but according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a human bird flu infection is a rare occurrence. Typically, these viruses do not infect people.Health officials say a person can get infected with bird flu if enough infection gets into their eyes, nose, mouth, or if it is inhaled.Health officials say the bird flu can spread to a person who is exposed to saliva, mucous or feces from infected bird

Avian Influenza Bird Flu H5N1 Virus Disease Infection Symptoms Human Infections Spread Health Officials Protection

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox13seattle / 🏆 328. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Goat tests positive for avian influenza — a first in the United StatesA goat kid in Stevens County, Minnesota, has tested positive for highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), marking the first case in the United States of bird flu in a domestic ruminant.

Source: FOX10Phoenix - 🏆 83. / 68 Read more »

Avian Influenza Killing Seals and Sea Lions WorldwideThe virus has been detected in seals on the east and west coasts of the U.S., leading to deaths of more than 300 seals in New England and a handful more in Puget Sound in Washington. Avian influenza is killing tens of thousands of seals and sea lions in different corners of the world, disrupting ecosystems and flummoxing scientists who don't see a clear way to slow the devastating virus.

Source: nbcchicago - 🏆 545. / 51 Read more »

Person contracts avian influenza after contact with dairy cattleThe second human case of the bird flu in the U.S. was reported in Texas by someone who had direct contact with dairy cattle.

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Avian Influenza A(H5N1) Detected in Texas Dairy CattleThe novel avian influenza A(H5N1) started infecting dairy cattle in the Panhandle last week, in another blow to the Texas dairy industry after ranches lost thousands in the historic wildfires. It’s the first human case of the highly pathogenic strain of avian influenza in Texas, and it’s the second.

Source: KUT - 🏆 77. / 68 Read more »

Avian Influenza Outbreak Leads to Destruction of Millions of Chickens at Cal-Maine FoodsCal-Maine Foods, Inc. reports that 1.6 million laying hens and 337,000 pullets were destroyed after avian influenza was discovered at their Texas facility. No bird flu risk is associated with eggs in the market and no recalls have been made. Producers are advised to increase biosecurity measures.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Avian Influenza Forces Temporary Production Halt at Texas Egg PlantThe biggest producer of fresh eggs in the U.S. has temporarily ceased production at a Texas plant due to avian influenza. Cal-Maine Foods found an infection in one of its facilities, resulting in the depopulation of approximately 1.6 million laying hens and 337,000 pullets. The company is working to secure production from other facilities to minimize disruption to its customers. The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirms that the virus cannot be transmitted through safely handled and properly cooked eggs. There is no known bird flu risk associated with eggs currently in the market and no eggs have been recalled.

Source: KUTV2News - 🏆 281. / 63 Read more »