Avian Influenza Outbreak Leads to Destruction of Millions of Chickens at Cal-Maine Foods

Ridgeland, Mississippi-based Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. announced that approximately 1.6 million laying hens and 337,000 pullets were destroyed after avian influenza was found at their facility in Texas. The company assures that there is no bird flu risk associated with eggs currently in the market and no eggs have been recalled.

This news is devastating for Cal-Maine and the Panhandle region. Producers are urged to implement strict biosecurity measures due to the rapid spread of the virus.

