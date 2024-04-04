Average Crypto Portfolio Up $2,804 in 2024, CoinLedger Study Finds

The average crypto portfolio is up by $2,804 so far this year, according to a study by cryptocurrency tax software platform CoinLedger. The unrealized average gains in 2024 contrast the $887.60 realized gains the average crypto investor made throughout 2023. The figure marks a continued turnaround following the turmoil of 2022, when the average investor suffered over $7,000 in losses amid the collapse of several crypto firms and a severe bear market.

“The cryptocurrency market is thriving once again,” CoinLedger CEO David Kemmerer said. “Though the bankruptcies of exchanges like FTX and Voyager were major setbacks, investors have seen considerable gains in 2024 due to the resurgence of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum.” The report's statistics were generated via CoinLedger’s proprietary user base of more than 500,000 crypto investor

