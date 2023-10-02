Avengers Officially Declares [SPOILER] Worthy of Mjolnir

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT It seems as though Marvel’s ‘Mjolnir worthiness club’ is growing bigger by the day, as more and more heroes continue to prove they have what it takes to lift the Asgardian weapon and harness the raw, cosmic power it offers–and now, three more names can be added to that list, as Avengers officially declares the latest heroes worthy of Thor’s iconic weapon.

In the early days of Marvel Comics history, the idea that anyone other than Donald Blake aka Thor could lift and wield Mjolnir was unheard of. Sure, the enchantment clearly states that anyone who is deemed worthy will be able to lift the hammer and harness the power of Thor–meaning anyone had the potential to use it–no one ever really did. Thor was the sole wielder, and the enchantment was seemingly only in place to keep Mjolnir from being used against Thor by his enemies. However, after some time with that status quo remaining relatively unchanged, comic writers and artists started playing around with the idea of other heroes who are definitely nobel enough to be worthy of lifting Mjolnir to do so, thus creating some incredibly interesting ‘Thor-mashups’ with heroes including Captain America, Storm, and even DC’s Superman.

Read more:

screenrant »

The Avengers Get Their Own Anime in Epic New Series Marvel's Future AvengersMarvel's Avengers dive into anime once more!

Marvel Officially Debuts the Dinosaur Avengers: Which Species Each MCU Hero BecomesAnd the Dino-Fantastic Four!

Why Thor Knew Captain America Was WorthyThor knows what it takes to be worthy of Mjolnir.

Robert Downey Jr. Fought for Gwyneth Paltrow’s Inclusion in ‘The Avengers’On-screen and off, he really is the hero of the MCU.

Marvel’s New Avengers Series Can Continue The Spider-Verse’s Most Surprising SuccessMarvel's new series comes at the right time.

MCU Phase 5’s Avengers Replacement Can Fix Its Big Superhero Death ProblemPhase 5's new team will expand the MCU's world.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT It seems as though Marvel’s ‘Mjolnir worthiness club’ is growing bigger by the day, as more and more heroes continue to prove they have what it takes to lift the Asgardian weapon and harness the raw, cosmic power it offers–and now, three more names can be added to that list, as Avengers officially declares the latest heroes worthy of Thor’s iconic weapon.

In the early days of Marvel Comics history, the idea that anyone other than Donald Blake aka Thor could lift and wield Mjolnir was unheard of. Sure, the enchantment clearly states that anyone who is deemed worthy will be able to lift the hammer and harness the power of Thor–meaning anyone had the potential to use it–no one ever really did. Thor was the sole wielder, and the enchantment was seemingly only in place to keep Mjolnir from being used against Thor by his enemies. However, after some time with that status quo remaining relatively unchanged, comic writers and artists started playing around with the idea of other heroes who are definitely nobel enough to be worthy of lifting Mjolnir to do so, thus creating some incredibly interesting ‘Thor-mashups’ with heroes including Captain America, Storm, and even DC’s Superman. While those examples were a lot of fun, they weren’t nearly as impactful as the three new heroes who have just proven their worthiness–and those heroes were none other than Thor’s own granddaughters, the Goddesses of Thunder.

Related: Iron Man Just Made His Greatest Armor More Powerful

The Goddesses of Thunder Confirm They're Worthy of Mjolnir In Avengers #66 by Jason Aaron and Javier Garrón, one of the greatest multiversal wars in Marvel’s history is finally approaching its end, with the Avengers from across the multiverse taking on an army of multiversal Doctor Dooms and Mephistos, and actually seeming to win. The journey thus far has been arduous for Marvel’s heroes as they just continued to face increasingly challenging foes who wielded god-tier power–thankfully, the good guys had more than a few fighters like that on their team as well, and three of them are Thor’s granddaughters from the future, the Goddesses of Thunder. The Goddesses of Thunder consist of Frigg, Atli, and Ellisiv, and all three of them have been primarily acting outside the core Avengers teams throughout this event while still fighting hordes of their common enemies (in this issue, mostly Dooms). After coming across a battlefield where a number of Thors were murdered by Dooms (and then killing those Dooms themselves), the Goddesses of Thunder find three Mjolnirs wielded by alternate versions of their fallen grandfather–and each of them lifts their new Mjolnir with ease, proving themselves worthy of not just using the hammer, but of being called the Goddesses of Thunder.

This moment was incredibly significant as it was truly a sign of Thor’s proverbial torch being passed down to the younger generation, and even to members of his own family, no less. While the Goddesses of Thunder have used other weapons Thor has used in the past, including Jarnbjorn, Stormbreaker, and Hrigandr, Mjolnir is something totally different. One doesn’t need to be worthy in order to use the other three weapons the way they do to lift Mjolnir. Not only that, but Mjolnir is and has always been almost like an extension of Thor himself, as it holds Thor’s essence, his power, to bestow upon anyone who Mjolnir deems worthy to harness it.

There is no weapon more significant (not to mention more iconic) in Thor’s arsenal than Mjolnir, and while a number of heroes have proven themselves worthy enough to use it, none of their moments with the hammer were as impactful as this one–as Avengers officially declares the Goddesses of Thunder worthy of Mjolnir. More: Hulk's Clone Gave His God-Tier Healing Factor an R-Rated Weakness