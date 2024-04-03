Avelo Airlines to Add Las Vegas to its List of Destinations

Avelo Airlines is adding Las Vegas to its list of destinations beginning in May 2024. The airline, which launched its service out of Burbank in 2021, will now offer flights from Hollywood Burbank Airport to Las Vegas. Avelo Airlines CEO Andrew Levy expressed excitement about the new route, citing the strong customer response they received when offering special flights between Burbank and Las Vegas for a football game in February.

Hollywood Burbank Airport Executive Director Frank Miller also expressed pleasure at the increased convenience for travelers

