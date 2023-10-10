Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Bends With Katara

Of the many benders that were introduced in Avatar: The Last Airbender's history, Katara might take the crown as one of the most powerful barring Aang himself. Initially introduced as a part of the Water Tribe, Katara went from being able to manipulate buckets of water to pulling off wild feats.

Katara might have started off as a regular member of the Water Tribe, but her mastery of bending took her to new heights in the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series. In the third and final season of the original series, the crew's adventures took them to the Fire Nation, wherein Katara was able to learn a terrifying power.

Katara Bends Her Way Back To LifeKatara is set to return on two fronts, with the closest being the Netflix live-action series that is planned to arrive next year. The water bender is set to be played by young actress Kiawentiio, who will have some big shoes to fill based on the love that fans of the series have for Katara. headtopics.com

What do you hope to see from Katara in the first Avatar movie arriving in 2025? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Aang.

