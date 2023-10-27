Avalanche’s (slightly) inconsistent power play is arguably the biggest (but still minor) concern

DENVER, CO – OCTOBER 21: Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) celebrates his goal against the Carolina Hurricanes with center Ryan Johansen (12) and defenseman Cale Makar (8) in the second period at Ball Arena October 21, 2023. (Photo by Andy Cross/The Denver Post)PITTSBURGH – When a team starts the season 6-1 and still has the second-best goal differential in the league after a four-goal loss, there probably isn’t a whole lot to be concerned about.

If we’re really digging deep, the one area that hasn’t quite met this team’s incredibly high standard for itself is the power play. It was an issue in the club’s only loss, a 4-0 defeat Thursday night against the Penguins.

The Avs have converted 23.1% of their power-play chances so far. That would have been 10th last season, a slight dip from their performance in 2022-23 (24.5%, which was good for sixth). “When we’re not playing fast, then our game gets exposed,” defenseman Cale Makar said. “The spots that our guys are supposed to be in, myself included, it just wasn’t there. Then it’s just a trickle effect. Once one guy is off sync, then everyone gets off sync.” headtopics.com

What are some ways that the power play can be better, beyond just putting the little black thing in the net more often? To start with, the Avs can do more to have more power plays. Teams that have the puck more should also be expected to draw more penalties. Most penalties are committed while trying to play defense.

