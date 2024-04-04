Autumn/Winter 2024 Fashion Trends: What to Look for and Look Forward to

With fashion month over for another season, it's left us with fresh ideas and buzz-worthy outfits to get excited about for autumn/winter 2024 (even if right now we just want summer to arrive).The good news is that many of the catwalks showcased down-to-earth dressing – think covetable looks that feel genuinely wearable without garnering funny looks at the supermarket.

Better still, many of the trends from the past few years like 'quiet luxury' and Western are evolving rather than drastically changing, meaning it's possible to get ahead and start wearing them now in order to make the most of your clothes.Don't forget the autumn/winter 2023 sales, either; there are bound to be some gems left to unearth at bargain prices that will still feel fashion-forward next season, so long as you know what you're hunting for.Here are the autumn/winter 2024 fashion trends to look for and look forward to now.

