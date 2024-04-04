AutoFlight Delivers First Prosperity eVTOL Aircraft to Customer in Japan

AutoFlight has officially delivered its first Prosperity eVTOL aircraft to a customer, an Advanced Air Mobility operator in Japan . The delivery marks the world's inaugural delivery of a civilian ton-class eVTOL aircraft.

News comes just days after AutoFlight's CarryAll cargo eVTOL obtained Type Certification (TC) from the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC).

Autoflight Prosperity Evtol Aircraft Delivery Advanced Air Mobility Japan

