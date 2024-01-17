Auto123 reviews the 2024 Chevrolet Trax 2RS. In the interests of fairness, if I had driven this small SUV just a few weeks later, once the first real snowfalls started to hit my corner of the country, I may not have had such a wonderful time with it. Because there is no all-wheel configuration in the offering for the Trax, despite it being redesigned for 2024.

That said, most of the year even us Canadians spend far more time driving on roads that aren’t snow- or ice-covered than that are, and in that context this new, larger Trax is a little dream. Note that by larger, I mean it’s not really a subcompact, even though it is. Technically it is, but it’s actually a bit bigger than the Kia Seltos, itself bigger than the subcompact Kia Niro. Simple, no? The main thing to know is that you get a fairly spacious environment for a small SUV; this will do a perfectly honorable job transporting an average family of four to and fro. Specifications sheet of 2024 Chevrolet Trax 2RS The new 2024 Chevrolet Trax 2RS Photo





