Auto123 First Drive: 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N

Auto123 gets in a first drive of the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. Seoul, South Korea – These days, it’s not often we can say a car is “revolutionary”. Changes are generally “evolutionary”. Even all-new cars usually carry a lot of the past with them. Think of the Nissan Z, or the new Volkswagen Golf GTI. Here, though, after driving the performance N – not N-Line, but all-out N – version of the award-winning Ioniq 5 EV in South Korea, I am going to go there. Here’s why.

See also: Los Angeles 2023: The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Makes its Debut 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N, three-quarters rear Photo: D.Heyman Design of the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 N – 9.5/10Let’s start here. There’s little question the N is, indeed, an Ioniq 5. You have the digital origami-like cuts across the doors, you have the pixel-style taillamps and you have the glowering front end. But beyond that, we’re on another plan





Hyundai Ioniq 5 N 2025 premier avis, test | Essais routiersAuto123 effectue un premier essai du Hyundai Ioniq 5 N 2025, modèle qui représente une avancée révolutionnaire dans le domaine des VÉ sportifs.

