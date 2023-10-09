Auto workers begin strike at GM plants in Canada, as talks continue

FILE - Lana Payne, Unifor national president speaks during a news conference, Aug. 29, 2023, in Toronto. Auto workers walked off the job at three General Motors facilities in Canada early Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023 after failing to reach agreement with the automaker. (Tijana Martin/The Canadian Press via AP, File)FILE - A logo of the General Motors is seen in Hamtramck, Mich., on Jan. 27, 2020.

Their union, Unifor, represents more than 4,200 workers at the plants. They had warned they would begin a strike if no agreement was struck with GM by midnight local time. “We made some progress throughout the day, but sadly not enough,” Unifor President Lana Payne told reporters. She said the union was still speaking with the company, but there was “a lot of ground that needed to be covered to reach a tentative agreement.

The action came after Unifor workers ratified a new three-year labor contract with Ford late last month. They are seeking a similar agreement with GM.5 workers picketing in UAW strike hit by vehicle outside Flint-area plant“This strike is about General Motors stubbornly refusing to meet the pattern agreement. headtopics.com

She said GM was not meeting the union’s demands for pensions, support for retired workers and steps to transition temporary workers to permanent, full-time jobs.General Motors Corp. said that while “very positive progress” had been made, the company was disappointed not to be able to win an agreement.

“We remain at the bargaining table and are committed to keep working with Unifor to reach an agreement that is fair and flexible for our 4,200 represented employees at Oshawa Assembly & Operations, St. Catharines Propulsion Plant, and Woodstock Parts Distribution Centre,” Jennifer Wright, GM Canada’s executive director for communications, said in a statement. headtopics.com

Payne said earlier that the union had a lot of bargaining leverage with GM because the factory in Oshawa, Ontario, is working around the clock to build profitable Chevrolet pickups. However, in her remarks to reporters she said “demographics,” presumably of an aging work force, were a major hurdle.

Read more:

AP »

Auto workers begin strike at GM plants in CanadaAuto workers have launched strikes at three General Motors facilities in Canada.

Auto workers begin strike at GM plants in CanadaAuto workers have launched strikes at three General Motors facilities in Canada.

Canadian Auto Workers Go on Strike Against General MotorsWalkout ratchets up pressure on automaker as it also faces strike in U.S.

General Motors faces new strike action in Canada as pay talks collapseGeneral Motors, which is locked in talks with UAW members in the United States, now faces new strike action in Canada following the collapse of negotiations with Unifor.

Auto workers walk off the job at three GM facilities in CanadaTheir union, Unifor, had warned they would begin a strike if no agreement was struck with GM by midnight local time.

Canadian union Unifor to strike at three GM facilitiesCanadian labour union Unifor said early on Tuesday it would begin strikes at three General Motors (GM.N) facilities in the country after it failed to reach a deal on a new contract to improve wages and pensions by a midnight deadline.