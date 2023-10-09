Auto workers begin strike at GM plants in Canada

FILE - A logo of the General Motors is seen in Hamtramck, Mich., on Jan. 27, 2020. Auto workers walked off the job at three General Motors facilities in Canada early Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2023, after failing to reach agreement with the automaker.
The action came after Unifor workers ratified a new three-year labor contract with Ford. They are seeking a similar agreement with GM. She said GM was not meeting the union's demands for pensions, support for retired workers and steps to transition temporary workers to permanent, full-time jobs.
“We remain at the bargaining table and are committed to keep working with Unifor to reach an agreement that is fair and flexible for our 4,200 represented employees at Oshawa Assembly & Operations, St. Catharines Propulsion Plant, and Woodstock Parts Distribution Centre,” Jennifer Wright, GM Canada's executive director for communications, said in a statement. headtopics.com
Workers at Ford of Canada ratified a new deal late last month that raises base hourly pay for production workers by almost 20% over three years.
