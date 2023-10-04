The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.

“I knew I had to start at the bottom. I didn’t think I’d be at the bottom forever,” said Naus, who’s among thousands of striking United Auto Workers nationwide pushing for pay and benefit increases along with an end to multiple tiers of wages for workers across the companies.

Today, union leaders say the Detroit automakers are abusing the system to save money by treating temps like full-time workers — one major point of contention in current contract talks that has led to“Temp work has to be temporary work,” said UAW President Shawn Fain weeks before the strike began. “We’re going to end the abuse of temps. headtopics.com

Under contracts negotiated in 2019, temporary workers reach full-time status at GM after 19 months of continuous employment and at Ford after two years. At Stellantis, maker of Jeeps, Rams and Chryslers, they get preferential hiring but no guarantees.

Once temporary workers become full time, they start on a higher pay scale that eventually would reach the top assembly plant wage of $32 per hour.

Read more:

AP »

Ford, GM laying off more as United Auto Workers strike intensifiesAutomakers Ford and General Motors this week announced they will furlough around 500 employees across the Midwest after the United Auto Workers announced a strike expansion last week.

The United States shouldn’t imitate the United Kingdom’s nationalized healthcare schemeWe need only look at the UK’s system to see what happens when the State has our “health and safety”––and money––in its hands.

Governor Hochul joins striking autoworkers on picket line in Rockland CountyThe United Auto Workers strike is now in its third week.

Diversity numbers among delegates trigger alarm at DNC meetingOfficials say there's still time, but the concern comes as Biden sees softening support among voters of color.

Former NFL player Russ Francis among 2 killed in Lake Placid plane crashFrancis, 70, a three-time Pro Bowl selection with the New England Patriots who won a Super Bowl with the 1984 San Francisco 49ers, and Richard McSpadden, 63, had just departed from the Lake Placid Airport on Sunday when the plane they were in crashed.

for King & Country, Tasha Cobbs Leonard & Brandon Lake Among GMA Dove Awards PerformersThe awards show will air Oct. 20 on TBN, with an audio simulcast airing on SiriusXM.