Auto-Theft Investigation Uncovers Chop Shops with Possible Cartel Ties

A long-term auto-theft investigation by the Harris County Sheriff’s Office has led to the discovery of three chop shops in northwest Harris County that have possible ties to a cartel. The Harris County SWAT Team and state troopers recovered 14 stolen high-end vehicles, mostly pickup trucks, valued at over one million dollars. Multiple warrants were executed at the three sites, resulting in the arrest of Edgar Bravo and Jesus Gutierrez-Escamilla on second degree felony theft charges.

Charges are pending on others involved

Harris County raids chop shops in auto theft crackdown linked to cartel

