The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.Ryan Blaney, front left, celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Sunday, Oct.

Andretti Global clears first hurdle to join Formula One as an 11th team with FIA expansion approval Last year: Christopher Bell won after starting eighth.

Read more:

AP »

Blaney beats Harvick in a drag race at Talladega to advance in NASCAR playoffsIn a battle of Ford drivers in which the blue oval was determined to find its way to victory lane, Ryan Blaney held off Kevin Harvick at the Talladega Superspeedway finish line as Blaney advanced into the round of eight of NASCAR’s playoffs.

Ryan Blaney beats Kevin Harvick in a drag race at Talladega to advance in NASCAR playoffsBlaney in his Ford for Team Penske and Harvick in a Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing finished essentially in a drag race with both drivers refusing to lift.

Blaney beats Harvick at Talladega to advance in NASCAR playoffsRyan Blaney joined William Byron as the two drivers locked into the round of eight. The field of 12 will be pared next Sunday to eight following the race on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Ryan Blaney wins drag race to advance in NASCAR playoffs, 2nd place finisher Harvick disqualifiedKevin Harvick, who is retiring at the end of the year, remained winless on the season and was disqualified after the race when his car failed inspection.

Ryan Blaney wins Talladega by 0.012, Kevin Harvick DQ'd over windshield issueRyan Blaney crossed the finish line of the YellaWood 500 at Talladega 0.012 seconds ahead of Ryan Harvick to advance to the next round of the NASCAR playoffs.

NASCAR Talladega Results: Ryan Blaney Advances to Playoffs Round of 8 by 0.012Blaney edges Kevin Harvick for the NASCAR Cup Series win at Talladega.

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting. Founded in 1846, AP today remains the most trusted source of fast, accurate, unbiased news in all formats and the essential provider of the technology and services vital to the news business. More than half the world’s population sees AP journalism every day.Ryan Blaney, front left, celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)Ryan Blaney, center, celebrates with fans in the stands after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)Ryan Blaney, front center celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)Ryan Blaney celebrates with a burnout on the track after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates on the podium after winning the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, central Japan, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai)Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, left, celebrates on the podium with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands after the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, central Japan, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. Red Bull won constructors title. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai)Ryan Blaney, front left, celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)Ryan Blaney, front left, celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)Ryan Blaney, center, celebrates with fans in the stands after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)Ryan Blaney, center, celebrates with fans in the stands after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)Ryan Blaney, front center celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)Ryan Blaney, front center celebrates after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)Ryan Blaney celebrates with a burnout on the track after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)Ryan Blaney celebrates with a burnout on the track after winning a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Talladega Superspeedway Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023, in Talladega, Ala. (AP Photo/Julie Bennett)Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates on the podium after winning the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, central Japan, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai)Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands celebrates on the podium after winning the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, central Japan, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai)Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, left, celebrates on the podium with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands after the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, central Japan, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. Red Bull won constructors title. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai)Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, left, celebrates on the podium with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands after the Japanese Formula One Grand Prix at the Suzuka Circuit, Suzuka, central Japan, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. Red Bull won constructors title. (AP Photo/Toru Hanai)

Column: Blaney does rare burnout to celebrate sliding into next round of NASCAR’s playoffs

Andretti Global clears first hurdle to join Formula One as an 11th team with FIA expansion approval

No appeal on Kevin Harvick’s DQ at Talladega. Crew chief denies cheating in now deleted post

Last year: Christopher Bell won after starting eighth.

Last race: Ryan Blaney used a crossover move to nudge ahead of Kevin Harvick with two laps remaining and won at Talladega by 0.012 seconds to advance into the round of eight of NASCAR’s playoffs.

Fast facts: Blaney, who has two wins but just five top-five finishes this season, joined William Byron as drivers locked into the next playoff round. ... Harvick was later disqualified after failing postrace inspection. He remains winless this season, which will end with his retirement. ... Harvick’s DQ gave second place to Byron with Denny Hamlin third. ... The field of 12 drivers will be pared to eight following Sunday’s race on The Roval at Charlotte Motor Speedway. ... Brad Keselowski remained two points above the round of eight cutline; the four drivers behind him are Tyler Reddick, Ross Chastain, Bubba Wallace and two-time series champion Kyle Busch. Busch must win at Charlotte to advance.Last year: A.J. Allmendinger won from the pole position.

Last race: John Hunter Nemechek won at Texas Motor Speedway for his series-best seventh win of the year.

Fast facts: Nemechek, Justin Allgaier and Cole Custer have all clinched berths in the round of eight with the finals spots to be set this weekend. ... Sheldon Creed (plus 9) and Daniel Hemric (plus 1) are the last two drivers inside the playoff bubble with Parker Kligerman (minus 1), Jeb Burton (minus 19), Josh Berry (minus 27) and Sam Mayer (minus 34) all hoping to work their way into the next round this weekend.

Last race: 2018 series champion Brett Moffitt turned his first race of the season in the series into his first superspeedway victory, prevailing in a three-wide overtime battle to win at Talladega. Corey Heim is the only driver to have secured a spot in the championship finale with one race remaining for the seven other contenders.Schedule: Friday, practice, 9:30 a.m., and qualifying, 1 p.m.; Saturday, Sprint Shootout, 9 a.m., and Sprint, 1:30 p.m.; Sunday, race, 1 p.m. (ESPN).Last race: Max Verstappen won his 13th race of the season at the Japanese Grand Prix to clinch the constructors’ championship for Red Bull.

Fast facts: Verstappen leads teammate Sergio Perez by 177 points and can clinch his third consecutive season championship even before the race by finishing within five positions of Perez in the Sprint. ... Perez, with two wins, is 33 points ahead of seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton for second place with six races remaining.

Last race: Scott Dixon won at Laguna Seca, his third win of the season, all in the last four races. The six-time champion gave Chip Ganassi Racing a 1-2 finish in the standings. A week earlier, teammate Alex Palou became the first driver in 18 years to clinch the title before the final race of the season.