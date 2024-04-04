Authorities Suspect Foul Play in Disappearance of Two Kansas Women

Authorities say there is now enough evidence to suspect foul play in the disappearance of Veronica Butler and Jilian Kelley, two Kansas women who vanished over the weekend while traveling to pick up children, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI). 'Based on the information obtained from the victim’s vehicle, our investigators believe there was evidence to indicate foul play.

We are still searching for these victims and there are no arrests at this time,' the OSBI said in a statement. On Tuesday, OSBI public information manager Hunter McKee told Fox News Digital that the women are believed to be 'in danger' as it has now been days since they were last seen or heard from. 'We believe they are in danger because we have not heard from them in, coming up on three days now,' McKee previously said. 'Where their vehicle was last seen was a very rural area of the state as well. We have not found them yet. We are doing everything we ca

