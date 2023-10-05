Authorities searching for police imposters who pulled car over, stole from 2 men

The Lindenwold and Winslow Township police departments have asked for the public’s help in finding suspects accused of impersonating police officers and pulling over a car on one occasion and stealing from two men on another.

The first incident happened on Sept. 28 at 4:45 a.m. on Route 73 in Winslow Township when the men, who were wearing badges around their necks, pulled over a person and told them they had a headlight out and were a suspect in a robbery, the departments said in a release.

They then told the driver they would have to search the car but stopped when they told them they weren’t comfortable and wanted a marked unit present, police said. This caused the two men to return to their vehicle, which was described as a maroon four-door sedan with police lights, and drive away from the area. headtopics.com

One of the impersonators was described as being about 60 years old with short black hair and patchy facial hair wearing a Carhartt-style jacket. No description was given of the other man. The second incident happened on Sept. 30 at 9:44 p.m. on East Elm Avenue in Lindenwold where police were told by two men that they were approached by a pair dressed like plain clothes officers wearing gold badges on neck chains, authorities said.

