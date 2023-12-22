Authorities knew Maine shooter was a threat but felt confronting him was unsafe, video shows

Police who declined to confront an Army reservist in the weeks before he killed 18 people in the state's deadliest mass shooting feared that doing so would "throw a stick of dynamite on a pool of gas," according to video released Friday by law enforcement. The video, which was released to the Portland Press Herald and then sent to The Associated Press, documents a Sept. 16 call between Sagadoc County Sheriff's Sgt. Aaron Skolfield and Army Reserve Capt. Jeremy Reamer





